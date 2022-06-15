Well folks, we have to start things off with congratulations to Gobbler junior Alex Palm and McGregor Mercs ninth grader Paige Dean, the two area tracksters who participated in the State Track Meet last week at St. Michael-Albertville.
Neither made the finals in their events, Palm in the 300m hurdles and Dean in the 400m dash, but Alex set a new personal record as he finished 13th in the prelims, four spots out of the finals, just 1.19 seconds short. Both will be back next year and there is no reason that both shouldn’t be favorites to make it back to State. Nice job Alex and Paige!
The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers captured the Section 7AA baseball title last week with an 8-4 win over Proctor. The ‘Toppers went through the tourney with five straight wins, the closest game being an eighth inning 4-3 win over the Gobblers. They beat top seed Esko 5-0 to make the Championship. There are many of you who might be wondering why the Gobblers ended up with the number three seed in the tourney and I’d like to give you a logical answer but I can’t. Somewhere out there is a guy who came up with the dreaded QRF system of seeding teams in the tournament.
QRF stands for Quality Results Formula and my biggest complaint about this system is that it doesn’t take into consideration head-to-head competition. You might remember that Aitkin beat the top seeded Esko 1-0 and late in the season they clobbered both Duluth Marshall 12-4 and Proctor 10-0 seemingly putting them in line for the top seed. Not to mention Aitkin was 11-0 against Section teams. But wait, not so fast, remember Section 7AA seeds exclusively by the QRF, no coaches get togethers to argue for spots, just a system that selects teams by way of who they play and beat or play and are beaten by during the season.
Trust me, it’s complicated to say the least. I will honestly say that since Aitkin and Crosby-Ironton joined Section 7AA we knew that we would never get a break from the northern teams. There, I said it, but since they went to the QRF we can no longer blame them for where we end up. This may sound like sour grapes but remember, you have to beat everyone to get to the title anyway, so really unless you are the top seed the road to the unbeaten game is pretty tough. Both D.M and Esko and even Proctor had good teams, but this year especially, I thought the best team in the Section played at Woock Field.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
