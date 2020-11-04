Well folks, I can see the headline already on the front page of the Paradise Daily Times, “Heaven Welcomes Beloved Teacher and Coach.”
Yes, I’m sure it was a big story when our own Don Hagestuen, former teacher at Aitkin High School and first girls tennis coach made his entry last week after a recent stroke. I’m guessing that even Sid Hartman may have interviewed him as he stepped through the pearly gates since Sid always wanted a scoop and had made it through a couple of weeks ago himself. Don was a tough interview I’m sure because it was never about him, always about the girls and family, and what a family, almost 80 tennis players over the years and thousands of students who learned more than just math from the former Starbuck Buck.
We had the honor of celebrating with Don just 39 days ago with the dedication of the the Don Hagestuen Tennis Center. As I recall that day I realized that he meant so many different things to those in attendance, from family to tennis family to church family to community family.
Don always shared his tennis thoughts when he coached, no matter what time of the day he was always willing to talk tennis. Every single tennis player that he coached will say the same thing, “Don always treated me like a member of his real family, from the day he met me until last week, I was always a member of his family and he let me know it.” Don also knew what God had in store for him when the time came and Don did everything in life to make sure he followed the plan, being an integral part of his church family. But the one word that comes to mind when I think of Don is “share” and I have a million reasons why, here are a couple. Don always shared his time with people and me included. One of the first people I talked to when I finished my book was Don because I knew he would be so happy for me and that came at a time when I needed that positive perspective. I returned the favor when I shared that we would be dedicating the Don Hagestuen Tennis Center and I remember his tears bringing mine and how excited we both were. On that rainy Saturday morning in September we shared the pride in knowing we were doing the right thing at this particular time and that pride overflowed to the many in attendance. I will never forget his face on that day and the smiles on the faces of his family. It’s one of my favorite moments. As we move into the month of giving thanks I have two special thanks to give, one to Don Hagestuen for living a life we all aspire to live and the other to God for sharing Don with all of us for these eighty-three years. It was a pleasure Don, until we meet again my friend!
