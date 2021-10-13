Well folks, we are approaching the sixth anniversary of one of the most tragic events in the history of Aitkin.
October 18 will be six years since the untimely death of one of the best Gobbler athletes ever and one of the finest law enforcement officers around. Steve Sandberg, Aitkin County investigator, lost his life while on duty in St. Cloud.
It was a Sunday morning and a day that most of us will never forget. Steve was a three-sport athlete at Aitkin, then went on to a Hall of Fame career at Minnesota State University at Moorhead.
He was a hero in all aspects of life – as an athlete, a friend, a family man and a member of Aitkin United Methodist Church. He was my partner at the scoring table for basketball games for several years and we shared many memories and life experiences during those two hours.
There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think of him and remember his golden smile. Steve had his number 15 baseball number retired at Aitkin a few years back and he will be long remembered in this town for not only his athletic ability but his helpful attitude that he showed every day of his life.
Blue lights will shine outside houses in Aitkin this week and stories will be shared by many. Steve was the kind of person we all strive to be but usually fail to be. There will only be one Steve Sandberg.
This is a big Friday for Gobbler football fans, one that Steve Sandberg would relish. The Esko Eskomos come to town and the number one seed in the upcoming Section playoff is at stake. The Gobblers lost last week and Esko won but if the two teams finish tied in the regular season the Gobblers would get the nod due to beating them head-to-head, so this is a crucial night of football. These two teams have a lot of similarities and ball control and turnovers will probably be the difference. Game time is 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.