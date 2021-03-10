Well folks, Hunter Nissen has more than likely reached a scoring pinnacle for the Aitkin Gobblers by the time you read this as his team played at Esko this past Monday. He was just 15 points short of the 1,000 career point total.
The sweet-shooting senior picked up 21 points after a slow start on March 5 in the win over Barnum and was within five 3-pointers of the coveted mark.
Nathan Davies was the last Gobbler boy to eclipse the mark, finishing with 1,097 in 2016. Taylor Ehnstrom and Maggie Fellerman were the last two girls to clear the mark in 2017 and 2018 respectively.
Hunter would be the sixth Gobbler boy to hit the 1,000-point list led by Nathan Ehnstrom who completed his storied career with 1,619. The point threshold isn’t as big a thing as it was 30 years ago in some eyes, but when you look at stats you still have to average in double figures over three complete seasons and that’s not that easy.
The advent of the 3-point shot does help but not everybody is a 3-point shooter either. With a couple of regular season games left and at least one playoff game ahead it looks like Hunter will likely finish fourth all-time for the guys among scorers. An extended playoff run could get him to number three but let’s take one game at a time.
Going into the Esko game he had scored 20 or more points in 11 of the 13 games with a trio of games over 30. A good three-point shooter, he is also a strong player to the hoop, so he’s a threat from all over the court. He has had a good cast of players who get him the ball as well and I’m sure he would thank his teammates for all the help in reaching the scoring mark.
The Gobblers close out the season at home with Nevis on March 12 and it’s Senior Night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.