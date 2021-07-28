Well folks, 34 years ago in May, a friend of mine asked if I could do some announcing at the Special Olympics Track and Field Day at the facility in Aitkin.
Despite not having a clue on what I was getting into, I said yes.
Little did I know what a rewarding experience I was about to have. I was about to get the education of my life and learn that winning is certainly not the most important thing in life.
I wrote about the day in this column shortly after and how I was so impressed with the pure joy and excitement from these special athletes. The Special Olympic theme was “Let me win but if I cannot, let me be brave in the attempt.”
That credo still rings true in 2021 as area officials continue to put together another team, this one being mostly adults. I can’t wait for the first competition later this fall.
Bowling will be the sport they will participate in this year and they will take on track and field in the spring.
I recall that day so long ago that I marveled at the attitudes of the athletes and how everything I heard that day was so positive. It was humbling for me when I realized that these kids gave 120% every single time and I couldn’t get the smiles out of my head. The simple joy of competing was evident.
More than 100 athletes were there that day, watching them on the podium celebrating their efforts. They were the heroes that day and as I left the tears filled my eyes and my face beamed with pride.
I never thought I would ever have a day like that again and now it appears that I will have that chance.
If you’ve never seen the unadulterated joy shown by these athletes, please give it a shot. They will need volunteers when the program gets started and I hope you will take the opportunity like I did. I promise it will be one of the best times of your life.
As I ended that column back then I will do so today, “Maybe someday everyone will understand that the thrill is in the competition, not winning or losing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.