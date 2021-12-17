Well folks, it’s that time of the season and coming up soon is the Aitkin Quarterbacks holiday boys and girls basketball tournament at Aitkin High School.
This years event runs Dec. 28 and 29. Girls teams entered are Aitkin, McGregor, Northland and Milaca. On the boys side, Aitkin will be up against Foley, Greenway and Braham. This is always an exciting tourney and fans will see a lot of alumni attending, so plan on being at the gym for this two-day affair.
I have to admit I got caught up in the excitement of the Vikings game against Pittsburgh, especially after they got out to a 29-0 lead. But I should have known that they would take a dive in the second half and were close to giving up what would have been a tying score at the end.
This is such a frustrating team to watch and I’ve said it before. They give you just enough hope before breaking you down again and I don’t think we’ve seen the last of that this season yet. No lead is big enough for this team and that’s a lesson we should have learned by now.
We featured a story back a couple weeks about John Donaldson and his group’s effort to get him into the Baseball Hall of Fame. When the results of the Dec. 5 vote were announced, he was short and didn’t make it in.
I think that they will have to wait six years before that committee meets to induct their next group. John had all the credentials but just not enough votes to make it into the Hall. Nobody has given up though and Pete Gorton and his crew will be working on it again in a few years.
The bowling scores have been improving at Aitkin Lanes of late and although you find them elsewhere in the Age we have to congratulate Christina Patrick as she rolled a 289 a week back and had a 686 series, one pin better than Jared Burman on that particular night. Nice shooting!
