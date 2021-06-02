Well folks, this week we have an interview with the top tennis fan of the Aitkin Gobblers.
It was an honor to finally meet him and talk a little about the season and his thoughts. I asked him how he got to be such a big fan of both the girls and boys tennis teams and he commented, “You know, I just saw something going on at the courts and when I checked it out they paid some attention to me and so I kept coming back.” He has been at the courts not only for all the matches in 2020-2021, but for a number of years before. Weather didn’t seem to be an issue, “I dress warm, always wearing my gray outfit, but finally this year they gave me my own sweater. That was really cool and I wear it proudly.”
Coach Jen Waldorf had to interject a comment during our interview and it really showed the love this guy has for the tennis players, “It’s funny when I call a team meeting on the court, he comes running out to join in. I just can’t say no to him, he’s there every day. How many fans can say that.” I asked if he lived nearby and he said, “Yeah, I live in the neighborhood, within walking distance of course.”
I had to ask, why tennis, what drew him to the tennis court no matter what the season? “You know it’s close by and I see every day the love that these kids have for the game of tennis. I never got to play sports growing up so I’m living vicariously through the Gobblers.” He hopes to be around for many years. I asked him his secret to a long life and he filled me in, “Eat right, exercise and live every day and keep your feet on the ground.” That would be four feet for our guest this week, thanks Grayson and we’ll see you at the court.
