Well folks, the Aitkin Gobbler tennis season has been a tough one.
The effort that the athletes put in on a daily basis is second to none. They have just three seniors and a group of young players that are only going to get better.
I visited with Gobbler Coach Jen Waldorf last week and it was brought to my attention, the condition of the courts. I saw lots of break-ups on most every court, some worse than others and some of them on the playing surfaces. This is something that needs to be addressed. I realize that there isn’t any money to fix the problem at this point but the fact that this could be a liability concerns me.
These courts are used a lot by tennis players, pickleball players and community members. The fact that the cracks in the courts are big enough to cause an injury also concerns me.
I think we need to at least make a plan for repairing these in the future before there is an injury. It could happen to anybody playing on our courts, even opposing teams that are in town to face the Gobblers.
Some of our players have already refused to play on one of the courts and you certainly can’t blame them. It is a risk and needs to be taken into consideration.
We need help and it’s going to take some money and effort to do it. I emphasize again, I know money is tight but I think this is a project that needs to happen because one of the alternatives is our teams will lose home court advantage and we will have to play our matches in Crosby and that will cost money as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.