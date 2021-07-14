Well folks, another All-Star game for major league baseball is history after Coors Field hosted the event on July 13.
I have written several times about the 1967 game at Anaheim that I attended with my brother Jim after graduating from high school. It turned out to be the longest game ever at that time, a 15-inning affair won by the National League 2-1 on a home run by Tony Perez. Dick Allen had given them a 1-0 lead in the second, but Brooks Robinson tied the game with a home run in the sixth before Perez’s heroics in the 15th. No less than 22 players and coaches went to the Hall of Fame that were involved in this game.
The All-Star game is always special for me and I look forward to it every year. The only other one I attended was the game at the Metrodome in 1985 also won by the National League, this time 6-1. The highlight of that trip was riding to the game with Kevin “Pork” Nentl. That was also very special since just four years later he would be gone.
I find it hard to believe that on Aug. 16, just a month away, drills will already be underway for fall high school sports. We just wound up spring events a short time ago and now we look forward to another sports year. Hopefully this one will be a little more like normal but time will tell for sure.
Jen Waldorf will have her tennis gals back on the court on Aug. 16 and after a year of experience in 2020, she looks forward to this season. The hope is that the ladies have worked hard in the offseason to get ready for a new season.
The Twins continue to be a tough story for 2021. Here’s a pet peeve of mine about the cellar dwellers in the Central Division. When they have a promotion they always give an item, a bobblehead, for example, to the first 10,000 fans. Most every other team in the league gives one to most everybody that shows up. My thought is, you should do whatever you can to get people to watch these guys, so loosen up, Twins – get that merchandise out to fans and stop being so tight!
