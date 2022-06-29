Well folks, a changing of the guard if you will at Aitkin High School as J.T. Cline takes over the job of activities director for the 2022-23 school year, replacing departing Alex White.
White has taken basically the same job at Hermantown Area Schools. He did a good job here at Aitkin and accommodated me as far as covering games, always finding a spot for me at events and letting me know about any changes coming up in the athletic department.
Thanks Alex and best of luck in your new endeavor.
J.T. is, of course, a familiar face in the Aitkin school system and returns to duties he is very familiar with. We look forward to working with him in the upcoming sports year.
The storm of 10 days ago did some damage at the west athletic area including the softball field and the track facility. The winds blew down the press box at the track and a practice football building, along with pushing over fencing on the varsity softball field.
Repairs will be needed to bring the area back up to speed, but I’m sure that will happen in a timely manner. I guess it could have been a lot worse as it was for many Aitkin residents as a result of the storm of June 20.
Another July 4th holiday is coming up and following days after will be the annual Aitkin County Fair.
The fair has always been special for me ever since Zimmy and I used to wait in the middle of the night for the carnival trucks to arrive, rolling right past our house with us sitting on the front porch. It was exciting as a kid to watch them come into town and get set up the next morning. It’s one of those town kid things that we always looked forward to each year. It was also one of the few times during the summer that we saw our country friends and their families. One thing we always knew would happen is rain would make an appearance and drench the fairgrounds. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen this year.
The next week and a half will be a fun time for area residents and those visiting. Have a great time and please be safe.
