Athletes make mark in college sports

Well folks, Joel Fremling spent a little time in Mobile, Alabama May 11-14 playing in the National Christian College Men’s Tennis National Championship.
Joel and his teammates from the University of Northwestern in St. Paul earned their way into the tournament and although they lost their three matches and were eliminated, it was a great experience. They dropped 4-0 matches to Dallas Baptist and Campbellsville the first day and then lost 4-0 to Oakland City University on day two.
Joel has had an up and down sophomore season but was excited to be on the lineup for all three matches. “I didn’t play my best, but in my first match it was really competitive. I lost the first set 7-5 and was down 4-1 in the second when the team results caused my match to end. It was a winnable match even though I was down, too bad we couldn’t finish.”
The former Gobbler suffered a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Pablo Mossenta in round two of the pool play and then he dropped a 6-0, 6-1 match to Kaleb Knepp of Oakland City in his final action. Fremling knows what a great experience playing in the tourney has been, “I played really good opponents, I could have played better but it’s all good, I’ll just keep working toward next season.”
Joel isn’t the only college player to have a memorable season. Former Gobbler Sam Peterson has had a great year for the Northwestern Eagles baseball team.
The senior finished the regular season hitting .317 with 30 runs scored, four home runs and he knocked in 23. He walked 17 times, fanned only 24 times in 101 at bats and had just 11 errors in 129 chances in the field. Sam started his college career at St. Scholastica but transferred after his freshman year and played his final three seasons at Northwestern in the Twin Cities. He was also named UMAC Player of the Week twice this season.
Sam helped lead his team to their first UMAC regular season title in 25 years. Sam talked about the season. “This year has been so special in so many ways, from getting engaged to facing the challenges of Covid-19 and having to quarantine and miss 10 games, it’s been a wild ride. This has been my favorite season because of the high level of baseball we have maintained. We beat four nationally ranked teams during our 29-10 regular season. It’s a special group of guys and I am grateful for the life long friendships I’ve created and personal growth that I have attained.”
Peterson and his Eagles’ teammates went on to win the tourney title May 22, defeating his old school, St. Scholastica, in the title game 10-1. Peterson had two hits and after the game expressed his delight in beating the Saints. “It meant a lot to me on a personal level to beat them and we’re excited to host the regional this weekend.”
Then here comes the St. Cloud Technical College Cyclones, featuring former Gobblers Carter Dox and Jon Blanchette, who played last weekend in the North Plains District Tournament in St. Cloud with a trip to the NJCAA Division III National Tournament in Greenville, Tennessee on the line.
Guess what? They won the title, beating Century College 8-2. Dox and Blanchette didn’t get into the title game but Dox pitched two-thirds innings of scoreless relief in the prior game. He talked about the appearance in a big game. “I was really nervous but I think I did a good job.” He appeared in four regular season games pitching four innings, striking out ten and walking two and finishing with an ERA of 1.29.
Blanchette also appeared in four games going 2/3 with a double and three runs batted in.
What a week to watch with these former Gobblers playing in national tournaments.
