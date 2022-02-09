Well folks, it was a fun evening of professional wrestling last Saturday as close to 200 fans came in to watch the American Wrestling Federation crew entertain the fans of all ages.
The results aren’t important but the way the wrestlers treat their fans, especially the kids, is certainly worth noting.
I have watched this particular brand of wrestling for several years and one thing never changes, there is always an intermission. The wrestlers always come out and intermingle with the kids and the adults, posing for pictures and giving autographs to all who request them. It’s sports entertainment people, it’s not rocket science, everybody knows how it works but not many organizations give everything they have every night out, whether there are 50 fans or 500 fans.
The many Aitkin area sponsors who helped bring them to town were and should be thanked for their contributions and much of the proceeds will go to the Aitkin Athletic Department, so it’s a win-win deal for Aitkin.
The 40 Club was instrumental in getting Tony Denucci to bring his crew to town and hosted the after-party on Saturday night where wrestlers again mingled with the fans. It was a lot of fun and hopefully they will come back and visit again in the future.
The annual Aitkin USBC tournament is history for this year. It’s a no-tap event and we will have the results for you next week. Thanks to all those who bowled and congratulations to the winners.
It’s the big game this week. That’s right we can’t actually say the name but it shapes up to be a great football game.
It includes two outstanding quarterbacks, a young gun, Joe Burrow, who is looking to be the only guy to win a Heisman, National Championship and this game, while Matthew Stafford has played many years and is finally finding his niche in the NFL.
Look for a great contest and let’s hope your team wins.
