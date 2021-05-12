Well folks, in this business sometimes stories fall into your lap and other times it takes a little creativity and homework to get to the story.
That’s what happened to me last week, and the result will be yours to read in next week’s issue. It is a story that a lot of you know, especially basketball fans but the names and some of the facts you know aren’t exactly the way it actually happened.
That’s all I’m giving you this week but believe me it is one of the coolest things that I have done in a long time. You will love the subject of the story and the guy who tells it. If you know the name Jimmie Chitwood, you know part of the story. The rest will come your way from the horse’s mouth next week.
I was happy to be at the ceremony last week dedicating the lights at Woock Field and honoring those who gave so much to make it happen. I played there on the corners when I was in summer baseball in the early ’60s and as the Aitkin Stags batboy later on. I played high school baseball there, of course, and as I looked at the crowd assembled, I realized that I was probably one of the oldest guys there that played on the original Woock Field.
My memory wandered a bit as I listened to Coach Jeremy Janzen, one of the best baseball minds around, talk about Truman Buisman and Steve Sandberg and their families’ contributions to the project. And my good friend Jerry Holm who was responsible from the start although he wouldn’t admit it. He’s right in one respect; it was a community-and-beyond project and one completed by people who love baseball and gave to the max.
The lights are wonderful and the huge scoreboard is great, but this I know for sure: this project was completed out of love and I applaud all those who helped. It is a facility we can all be proud of for generations to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.