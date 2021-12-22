Well folks, if you are reading this it means I have almost made it to another birthday.
The 72nd of my illustrious life and it’s a life that I seem to be learning from every day.
I’m old enough to realize that professional sports are not as shiny white as I thought they were, there is too much betting in the sports world and officials sometimes look the other way. But these things are not nearly as important as many of the other things in my life.
I’m old enough to realize that Christmas will never be as old-fashioned as it used to be. Remember when Aitkin had a town Christmas tree in the middle of the street downtown? Stores used to be open late the week before Christmas and shops were decorated to the nines for the holidays. There were carolers serenading the shoppers as they strolled through town and some stores even wrapped presents for you.
Families gathered around the living room to open those presents and I’m sure this still happens, but most of the rest has gone by the wayside.
Christmas is not a Norman Rockwell painting anymore and I miss that. I’m old enough to realize that there will always be turmoil in this country because lawmakers have totally lost sight of what is important for the normal people and are only concerned with what is important for their party. That is disappointing to me and most others as well.
This is a joyous time of the year and one I enjoy very much and despite everything I have talked about here, I can still tell you that I am more happy in life today than I have ever been, even as that birthday approaches.
We can always pick up the politics and other problems after the holidays, so please be happy and loving and enjoy your visits during this wonderful time.
Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!
