Coach Jeremy Janzen gets 200th win

Well folks, the Aitkin Gobbler baseball team celebrated a couple of things last week.
On Tuesday the team picked up a victory against Greenway and that was the 200th coaching victory for 11-year leader Jeremy Janzen. He has had a great run since taking over the program including two State Tournament appearances. Then on Friday, May 20, his team swept Park Rapids and tied Detroit Lakes for the Mid-State Conference crown.
Each team had one loss, beating each other and each has a record of 9-1. Congratulations on another great season and thanks to the weather. They finish off the regular season this week with five games in four days.
I wanted to complete our spring college baseball and softball roundup of former Gobblers and we’ll start in Morris. Junior Sarah Curtiss contributed to the Cougar team this spring. She started seven games, was 5-18 at the plate with two runs batted in, scored three runs and was 2-2 in stolen bases. Meanwhile Kyle Cluff and Caiden Kjelstrom were busy in Moorhead for the Concordia Cobbers. Cluff made nine appearances, had a record of 1-0 with a save, pitched eleven innings giving up five earned runs and struck out a dozen hitters. Kjelstrom played in just one game, scoring a run as a pinch-runner and looks to play more next season. Jake Ince also saw little action at St. Cloud State and looks to get into a lot more action in 2023. Carter Dox and Jon Blanchette are at St. Cloud Technical College and in the post-season again. Dox has appeared in four games and 3.2 innings while striking out six and has a record of 0-1. Blanchette has just one at bat for the season and is 0-1, appearing in two games. How great is this to see so many players coming out of the Gobbler baseball and softball programs getting a chance at the next level?
