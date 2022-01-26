Well folks, Tony DeNucci has a little event coming up Feb. 5 at the Aitkin High School and he would like you and your family to attend.
It’s called Fight or Flight and it’s a professional wrestling card put on by the American Wrestling Federation (AWF).
Tony is the man as far as the AWF is concerned, he goes from area to area and sets up events with local sponsors and puts on a great show.
I have been to many of his shows and they never disappoint. He is excited about bringing his show to Aitkin, “It’s been a long time since we were in Aitkin and I’m happy to bring my best wrestlers to this event.
“The AWF heavyweight champion, Kyle Pro, will be there to defend the title and tag team champs, the NorthStar Express, will be there as well.
“Our events are totally family friendly. Our wrestlers are kid-friendly and will always take time to chat with fans of all ages. We have an old school wrestling attitude, high flying and everything.
“This will be a a TV taping for our weekly show on 45TV out of the Twin Cities.
“I’m also happy to announce that part of the proceeds will go to the Aitkin athletic department.”
Tony broke into wrestling in the late ’80s under the tutelage of the late Verne Gagne. He wrestled in the WWE and knows the ropes (pardon the pun) and how to put on a good show.
There will be six matches on the card and an intermission, at which time wrestlers will be available for chatting with the fans. These guys are very personable and I assure you they give their all every show.
It’s family entertainment and for those skeptics out there, yes, it’s sports entertainment.
The gates open at 6 p.m., bell time is 7 p.m. and it’s all general admission.
Tony wanted to let you fans know, “Come on out and give us a look, you won’t be disappointed, a great family night out is our specialty and we want to show you what a great wrestling show we can give you.”
Come on, join me on Feb. 5 at the high school. I bet I’m not the only one that remembers Ray Fowlds throwing the chair in the ring so many years ago.
