Well folks, I tried a new sport this past weekend and of course, at the age of 71, you might think I have tried them all, but not so.
I tried the sport of “relaxing” and now I should explain what that means to me.
Since my wife retired in April, we have tried hard to do something cool every week. Some weeks we are on the road at thrift stores and riding in boats. Other times, we are doing things around the house.
Last week, we headed to Carlton with the objective of seeing the Thomson Dam. But after seeing what little water was flowing there, we continued to Jay Cooke State Park.
I realize that we are the last people on Earth to buy yearly passes to the state parks in Minnesota, but since we had, we thought we would check it out for the second time this summer. We indulged.
We love to watch the water rolling over the rocks and there was enough water again to spend some time there. We crossed the swinging bridge and laughed at the youngsters who were there for the first time.
Then we decided to cross back over and walk down the rocks and onto the sand below. It was so serene as we looked at rocks and formations and marveled at how they were formed millions of years ago.
Climbing back up, we took a stroll to an area we had been before up stream where you could hear the roaring of the water. We sat and Barb moved down to the rocks and took pictures and as I watched her I realized that she had found a “happy place.”
We sat there for an hour and enjoyed the quiet, the peaceful air, interrupted only by an occasional chipmunk or squirrel. I suddenly found myself thinking about the forest and trees and peace and quiet and a calm came over me. I was actually relaxing, no thoughts of home or work or responsibilities, just the wonder of Mother Nature’s simple pleasures.
This was a new one for me and I loved it. Try it when you can, your perspective might change and for the better!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.