Well folks, I have worked with a lot of great coaches over the nearly 50 years of covering area sports.
Whether it was on the air, in the newspaper or coaching along side of them, there are legends like Noel Bailey and Truman Buisman and many others in every sport. They all have that certain something that makes them successful.
Some have so much knowledge, others have the heart to produce winners and some have the faith that their way is the best way to make young men and women produce results that even they didn’t think possible.
This has been an unusual year of high school sports as you well know, but still our area athletes found a way to get it done. This week’s appearance in the Minnesota State High School League State Baseball Tournament by the Aitkin Gobblers brings another one of those coaches into the forefront.
Jeremy Janzen is coaching in his second state tourney after bringing the locals into the event in 2014 for the first time.
He knows what he has – a stable of fine pitchers and an offense that sets records every time they come to the plate. Are those things important to him? Of course they are, but are they the most important, not even close.
I coached Jeremy in junior high football and Mike Arnold and I coached improvement and winning, just like Lee Alto taught us. But we also taught enjoying the game. I’m not saying that’s where Coach Janzen got his philosophy but we like to think we helped in that development.
He is one of the most respected coaches in northern Minnesota – and hopefully all over the state – but that’s not important to him either. He wants his players to be good students, good friends, good sons and good players who love the game of baseball and life.
I know that no matter what happens at the state tournament this week, if the kids have fun, enjoy the camaraderie and create memories that last a lifetime, that will be good enough for him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.