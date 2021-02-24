Friendly rivals

Well folks, it’s not very often that two former Gobblers get to play each other when they go off to college but that was the case last week when Kaija Davies of the University of Wisconsin-Superior hosted their across-the-bridge neighbors of St. Scholastica, featuring Davies’ high school teammate Ramsey Moe.
The two sophomores didn’t get a chance to play last season because of Davies’ season-ending knee injury but both were healthy and ready to go this time. The Yellowjackets got the better of things in this one as they broke open a close game in the second half for a 57-48 victory.
Davies, who is averaging 12.0 points a game in the first six games of a 3-3 season so far, ended up with nine points and seven rebounds in the win. Moe, whose team is off to a slow start, is averaging 2.3 points per game for the 0-4 Saints and had just two points in the loss. She talked about playing Davies.
“I was excited to play against her this year after she was out last season,” she said. “For the most part, we didn’t guard each other but we were both in the game at the same time. Since she’s been a scoring threat I was able to give my teammates who defended her some helpful tips and I’m sure she did the same. It was a good game for us being down by just four points with a few minutes to go but they came out on top. I was happy to be in the same gym again with her.”
Davies echoed a lot of those same thoughts.
“Honestly it was little awkward at first,” she said. “I’m actually kind of happy we didn’t really have to guard each other during the game, but it was sure nice to see a familiar face out there. We played together since fifth grade and now we are college rivals. I know that at the end of the day no matter what happens on the court we would still have each others backs!”
It was fun to watch the game and see how both players have developed in their college careers. That was the only meeting of the season for those two schools.
