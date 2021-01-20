Well folks, it is the greatest tradition in sports and it’s something that other aspects of our world could certainly take to heart.
Nobody seems to know when it began, but the handshake line at the end of each series in the Stanley Cup playoffs is one that I treasure and always watch until the end. The teams have beaten the daylights out of each other for the entire season and the fact that they may not like each other during the battle is left by the wayside as the combatants go through the line to show their respect. I like this line from the Hockey Hall of Fame, “The tradition shows each team’s respect at the end and realize that everything that has happened is just because they both want to win.”
The United States will celebrate (I hope) a new president this week, but there is certainly no handshake line as this event unfolds. How wonderful it would be and a great lesson for our young people if there were. They would see a country united in the preservation of freedom for our nation and the world. The rabid campaign and election would be a distant memory and we could have a celebration as a country. What a wonderful day it could be if the two opponents could put their differences to the side even for just one day and respect the other team and maybe, just maybe, we could start working toward a better America. I think we have all watched in disbelief the past months and wondered what is going on in the greatest country in the world. I really do think that we are all on the same side and we need to start working toward that end. The world is watching as well and we have a chance to get the respect back from other countries but it will take us all being on the same page. That, my friends, will take some work. I sometimes look to my wife, who I have always said is the smartest person I know and she is responsible for much of this column. She has common sense and I think we could all use a little more of that.
Who thought that the National Hockey League could provide the beginning of healing in this country?
