Well folks, last week’s Aitkin Holiday Basketball tournament was a good one for the two Gobbler teams.
The boys won the title in a crazy game, 62-60, and the girls played well against McGregor but not so much against Milaca as they picked up second place in the annual event at Aitkin High School.
The boys won the title on a shot by Landon Janzen at the end of overtime number two, but wouldn’t have been in that spot at all without a game-tying, near half court, swisher by Eli Christy at the end of the first overtime. It was a heads up play by Coach Scott Stanfield that kept Aitkin alive late in the overtime. Zack MacDonald had fouled out and had not yet been replaced when the official gave the Pierz shooter the basketball. He took the shot but Stanfield brought it to the officials attention that he shouldn’t have taken the shot because the Gobblers did not have their fifth player on the court. They took the made free throw off the board. He then made the next one and missed the next keeping the Gobblers within striking distance. It was not a happy call for the Pioneers, but it was a smart one for the Gobblers. Janzen’s shot put an end to a very exciting game.
MacDonald and Jaelend Williams made the All-Tournament Team for the Gobblers.
The girls played very well against the Mercs in the opening game, but found the going tough against a bigger and more experienced Milaca team. They got hurt underneath on the offensive board and gave up too many easy points.
Rae Nyberg had a nice tourney and made the All-Tournament Team. The Gobblers continue to improve, however, and will be a much better team in the second half. They are 5-4 at this point which is certainly better than previous years.
A great job was done by all the volunteers and workers at this year’s event. It’s tough to find people to even work concessions, so everybody’s efforts were appreciated by tournament officials.
Thanks to all the teams that came to the tourney including Pierz, Greenway and Foley, who joined Aitkin in the boys event and McGregor, Milaca and NorthWoods who made the trek from Cook to join Aitkin in the girls event.
