At Minnesota National, we are truly looking forward to the upcoming Fourth of July weekend and Independence Day.
It’s truly a great time to thank all those who have and are currently serving this great country we live in. The “Ladies Day” event at Minnesota National Tuesday, June 22, was a par breaker’s event, where all players who better their personal handicap split the pot. This week’s winners were Mary Reynolds – who bettered her handicap by six strokes – Diane Meyer, bettering her handicap by three strokes, and Sherry Krause who bettered her handicap by one stroke.
The longest putt on hole No. 1 went to Cheryl Backowski, closest to the pin on hole No. 2 went to Brenda Hadrich and the longest putt on hole No. 9 went to Jan Sneen.
The “Men’s Night” event Thursday, June 24 was a 4-Man Modified Stableford event with 54 total players. First place went to Gary DeRosier, Mike DeRosier, Mike Johnshoy and Gary Nelson, scoring 83 points. Second place went to Andrew Dokken, Dennis Hasskamp, Mike Krause and Greg Maas, who carded 80 points.
Third place went to Wade Borg, Nate Jackson, Lucas Johnson and Josh Wahlin with 66 points. Fourth place went to Rick Busse, Jeff Knudsen, Dave Lindberg and Ron Nelson at 65 points. Fifth place went to Jerry Honkala, Bob Norrgard, Alec Norrgard and Rick Norrgard with 62 points.
Sixth place went to Jay Paulson, Doug Prell, Ken Vraa and Mike Wayrynen, scoring 60 points. Closest to the pin on hole No. 6 was Greg Maas, the longest putt on hole No. 9 went to Lance Gray, closest to the pin on hole No. 15 was Paul Loberg and the longest putt on hole No. 18 went to Dave Lindberg.
The “Ladies Fun Night” event Thursday, June 24 was a 4-Lady Scramble on our Savanna 9. Tied for first place was the team of Marie Labonne, Shirley Winegar, Lisa Mueller and Laurie Hamre and the team of Sherry Krause, Ann Carlson, Gwen Godfrey and Kathy Wood, each firing a one under par score of 32. Closest to the pin on hole No. 2 went to Lisa Mueller.
TIP OF THE WEEK
Check your grip.
A great way to check to see if you have a proper grip is to hold on to the club hard and have someone, standing directly across from you, try to pull it away from you. The club face should stay square to the hole, if it does not, you do not have a proper grip.
Good luck and great golfing!
JamesCarlson is the PGA director of golf operations at Minnesota National.
