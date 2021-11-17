Well folks, the Esko Eskomos, winners of the Section 7AAA title advanced to this week’s semifinal round of the State Tourney with a 28-21 win on Saturday over New London-Spicer.
They will play at U.S. Bank Stadium this Saturday against Dassel-Cokato, winners over Fairmont in the other semifinal. Esko takes its 11-0 record into the game against the 12-0 Chargers at 4:30 p.m. Saturday hoping to advance to the State Championship game after Thanksgiving.
The Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team joined other Minnesota schools in opening day of their season Nov. 15. Boys hockey will also start drills that day with boys basketball and wrestling starting a week later on Nov. 22.
Dec. 5 is an important date for those special people who hope to hear their names mentioned as being elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. That is also a big day for a guy who played in Aitkin in 1923 and won over 400 games as a pitcher in a career that lasted nearly 30 years. Next week I’ll tell you all about the best baseball player that nobody has heard of. It’s an interesting story and one you will really enjoy.
What a disappointing two weeks for Gopher football fans. They suffered through a loss at home to a dismal Illinois team then saw “Floyd of Rosedale” slip through their hands at Iowa last week and had to leave him in the hands of the Hawkeyes. This was a team with so much promise at the start of the year but questionable play calling and injuries plagued the Gophers. They are bowl-bound but not a very good one as they prepare for their final games at Indiana and at home with Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.