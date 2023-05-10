Well folks, the chances of a collegiate football player making it to the National Football League is 1.6%.
That’s pretty minute so when I get a chance to meet one of those guys I certainly relish the opportunity. When it’s a player I watched during his high school career it’s even better. I got that chance last week when former Crosby-Ironton Ranger and NDSU Bison player Noah Gindorff announced he was going to sign with the Seattle Seahawks.
The 2017 C-I grad had a stellar career as a Bison tight end with 44 catches for 552 yards and 12 touchdowns. And then of course there are those National Championships. Although he wasn’t drafted last week he was almost immediately picked up by the Seahawks, something he was pretty excited about, “I was a little disappointed not being drafted but I knew I did pretty well at the NFL combine and there was interest out there. I had talked with the tight end coach so I knew they were interested in me. My injury history hurt me a little I think but even though I had two injuries in the past I always saw possibilities.”
Greg Hills, former Ranger assistant coach and current assistant in Aitkin, remembers coaching Gindorff in the eighth grade. “He wasn’t the biggest or fastest early on, but he put in the work and it wasn’t long and you could see he was going to be a special player. He worked hard in the weight room and got bigger and faster. He always put the team above himself, a heady player who always kept his composure. He was and is a real student of the game. He interacted so well with his teammates and coaches. He was as coachable and dedicated as you would ever want a kid to be.”
I asked Noah how a kid from Crosby, Minnesota gets to the NFL and he had the right answer, “I used the talent I was given and hard work, all the way up the line I was surrounded by people who taught me to always do the right things on and off the field. My dad (Mike) coached me in high school and the culture at NDSU showed me that hard work is always rewarded.
“Right now my main goal is making the Seahawks team. I’ll be signing my contract this Thursday and heading right into rookie camp so I’ll be getting right into the NFL world.”
I can tell you that you will never find a nicer young man and you really rally around those types of players and hope they have success.
I have no doubt that Noah Gindorff is in that 1.6% that has a future in the National Football League. It’s 1,579 miles from Crosby to Seattle but it’s a lot shorter when you have the talent and work ethic that defines Noah Gindorff!
