Well folks, it was an interesting week in sports around the state with the Gophers dumping Wisconsin and getting the axe back, the Timberwolves actually winning games, the Wild being hot and the College Football Playoff all in a tizzy now that Michigan basically took Ohio State University out of things altogether.
The selection show comes up this week and it could be a combination of any four of six or seven teams getting into the final mix. It was a great Thanksgiving, of course, and I hope yours was as well.
I chatted with most area coaches whose schedules begin this week. They are all excited to get their seasons underway. Coach Mike Reem takes charge of the Aitkin girls basketball program and I think he will be happy to get that first game under his belt as a head coach. He has coached a ton of games on the JV side but it’s a new ballgame when the varisty takes the floor. Good luck Mike, you have lots of support in this new adventure.
Coach Craig Larson of the Northern Lakes Lightning knows he has a tough act to follow when his team takes the ice for a new season. Last year the Lightning paid a visit to the State Tourney and he would like to get there again. Time will tell.
Amy Hawkinson is set to get her Merc girls out on the court for the first time and they are ready to go. With a trio of players who got lots of experience last year, I think they will improve a lot on a tough record of a year ago.
The wrestlers and boys basketball teams are underway now as well and we will chat with them for next week’s Age. Good luck to all the area teams as winter sets in soon.
Just a final note on the Gobbler football team, they had several members on the All-Area Team selected by the Brainerd Dispatch after their great season. Gus Sanford, Carson Kullhem and Jackson MacDonald were all named to the first team. Sanford was second in the area with 883 yards rushing, Kullhem was fifth with 679 yards and MacDonald led a smothering defense with 102 tackles, second in the area. Zach MacDonald had the most interceptions with eight, tied for tops in the state and three better than the next competitor in the area while Landon Janzen was second in sacks with six. Nice job guys and congratulations on a great season.
