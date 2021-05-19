Well folks, the old saying goes that everybody gets their 10 seconds of fame.
For a guy from Indiana, that 10 seconds – or 18 seconds if you will – has stretched to over 67 years.
That guy is the spry 84-year-old Bobby Plump. For you movie buffs, you may know him as Jimmie Chitwood, the hero of the movie “Hoosiers.”
According to Bobby, the last 18 seconds of the movie is the only really true part of the popular motion picture. That brief time slot was the climax of Milan High School’s State Championship game victory over Muncie Central 32-30 in 1954.
Bobby told me exactly how it went down.
“I inbounded to teammate Ray Craft, got the ball back and stood alone, everybody cleared out as I waited to make my move. I did so with just a few seconds left, stopped and popped the jumpshot and watched it nestle in the net for the winning points. I didn’t think about it.
“I would have never said ‘I’ll make it.’ That was inserted for dramatic effect I guess,” Plump said, “Coach Wood got us all together and told us the play, nothing fancy this time, he said get the ball to Bob and that was it.”
Coach Marvin Wood was just 26 years old when he took Milan to the title and was nothing like Gene Hackman’s portrayal in “Hoosiers.”
“Woody wasn’t much older than we were. He listened to us as players and that’s why we won. During the tournament he wanted to run a zone defense, but he didn’t know how to coach a zone so he asked our eighth grade coach Mark Combs to come up and teach him. It worked to perfection and that’s why he is in every picture of that team.”
Wood passed away in 1999 but left a lasting impression on the 1954 team and throughout the rest of his coaching career.
Plump is also very proud of Indiana basketball and he shared some high school tournament stats.
“From 1952-1988 our state tournament attendance was over 1 million fans and that was one-class basketball,” he said. “Think of that – so many people for high school basketball. In 1954, we seated 1,000 people in our gym and we sold 1,000 season tickets. When we played Muncie Central for the title there were 15,000 screaming fans who paid $3 a ticket. Scalpers were getting a lot more than that outside the Butler Fieldhouse.”
He loves the movie even though there is a lot of embellishment and he met Gene Hackman along the way.
“I walked into the Butler Fieldhouse and introduced myself as players were shooting at one end of the court,” Plump explained. “He said, ‘get over here, this movie is about you.’”
He later met Dennis Hopper who earned an Oscar nomination for his role as “Shooter,” a former player and alcoholic who was living vicariously through his son who was on the team. Hopper, who was 10 years sober when he took the part, told Plump it was the easiest role he had ever had since he had been preparing for it his whole life.
Bobby continued, “All of the players in the movie were former Indiana high school players. They were so good because they were players being actors. Here’s another interesting fact, Maris Valainis who played me in the movie was actually cut from his high school team. They didn’t ask much of me because the movie people all knew the story.”
He also dropped another famous name that he ran into, Oscar Robertson, the NBA legend, was on the Crispus Attucks team that Milan beat in the semifinals 64-52. Bobby outscored the “Big O” 28-26 that night but admitted Oscar was just a sophomore. Plump also shared the fact that he was the only player in the state tournament in 1954 that had a jump shot in his arsenal.
Bobby Plump was Indiana’s Mr. Basketball in 1954 and went on to a successful career at Butler with a career 82.9% free throw percentage, one of the best in history at the time.
He still stays in touch with former Milan teammates.
“We have had a reunion every year since 1955 and never get tired of talking about that great season,” he said. “We are also proud that nine of our 10 players went on to get college degrees.” One of his favorite teammates was Ronnie Truitt, who he spoke of fondly.
“Ronnie came from a broken home, but everybody did what they could do to help,” Plump said. “He got a scholarship at the University of Houston under Guy Lewis, went into coaching and won a state title. He passed away in 1988 but I’ll never forget him.”
Plump spends his time these days at the office or at his sports bar down the street, aptly called Plump’s Last Shot Sports Bar, located in the Broad Ripple area of Indianapolis. He is a talker and we spent some 45 minutes reliving the glory days of high school basketball. I could tell even over the phone that he was smiling broadly as he talked about the team and experiences at Milan. “Hoosiers” has always been one of my favorite sports movies and especially after I met and talked to the hero of the Milan Miracle. Bobby Plump lived the dream of every little boy who has ever picked up a basketball and counted down the seconds before letting it fly toward the hoop.
He is an Indiana legend and one of America’s treasures and a small-town guy we can all identify with.
