Well folks, I am a real lover of the Olympic Games and of course the next edition starts Friday with the opening ceremonies albeit a year late in Tokyo.
I have no doubt that this competition will be great as it usually is after watching the qualifying events in the past three weeks. The United States should do well, both men and women and it is always exciting to hear the national anthem as the flag is raised for our Olympic champions.
I know that the Olympic Committee has announced that there will be no protests or kneeling or any other disruptions during award ceremonies but I have my doubts that will stop some athletes from doing so.
I am an old-school kind of guy so when I see athletes kneeling when the national anthem is played at any event it is upsetting to me. I understand that they have every right to do that but my feeling has always been if you are willing to wear U.S.A. on your jersey and allow us to pay most of your expenses, you have a duty to acknowledge and respect that flag.
I also realize that there are doubters out there who do not share my opinion – and that is certainly their right – but I don’t believe they should be allowed to do it at those particular times.
I also believe that protesting during the anthem does nothing for your cause; it just infuriates most people who are watching.
Some say that maybe they should not show the awards ceremonies for that very reason but I, like most Americans, love watching the athletes receiving their medals. They have worked very hard to get there and to use the podium as a method of furthering your cause is just wrong.
I hope the Olympic Games go off without any health issues and without any other political happenings, it’s a celebration of sports worldwide and one that needs to be respected and enjoyed.
