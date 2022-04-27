Well folks, the track and tennis seasons have a couple weeks of competition under their belts but the Gobbler baseball and softball teams got their first game action just last week.
Aitkin has a pair of its own running the programs and are certainly two of the finest young men we have produced in our small town.
Both will tell you it’s not their coaching but it’s all about the kids and they truly believe that.
One of them is inching his way toward 200 career victories while the other recorded his very first win last Friday.
I am talking about Jeremy Janzen, class of 1996, who has taken two of his teams to the State Tourney and Jim Leiviska, class of 1990, who takes over the Gobbler softball team.
The baseball team has beaten Mesabi East and Crosby-Ironton so far and the softball team took care of C-I in its first outing.
Seldom have we been blessed with two guys who know their sport so well. I have watched them since they were youngsters. Janzen was the first guy I saw hit home runs from both sides of the plate in a slo-pitch game and Leiviska was one of the best ever at the shortstop position when he was playing.
I coached Janzen in junior high football and knew right away he was going to be a special athlete and then he did one better by becoming a coach as well. I played softball many times with Leiviska and he knows all there is to know about the game.
Both support their players 100% while still teaching them the game and getting them to love the game and be the best they can be. Neither team will be unbeaten this season just because they play tough schedules, but I know this, even in the losses, the players will learn something and move on to the next chance to play.
It’s a new world out there and sometimes coaching spots are hard to fill, but over the years we have had a number of community people join the coaching ranks. We have two guys running these programs that I know will be around for a while and continuity is very important. I know both guys would prefer not to have the accolades and neither are looking for press for themselves but I wanted you to know that our sports programs are in good hands in 2022, not just baseball and softball but all through the athletic programs.
