Well folks, it was a tough week for this guy last week.
I lost two good friends who spent many hours with me on the softball field and the bowling lanes.
Terry Huse was a fixture at Aitkin Lanes for many years and, even after he lost his wife Nina, he was still a tough customer to beat. Although he was getting up there, 69 when he passed, he remained competitive and always had a smart-aleck comment for me since he liked Barb better.
He will be impossible to replace at the lanes – and for his son Jim and daughter Jeannette and their families. Always a guy who would help where it was needed the gruff old “Huse-man” will never be forgotten as he joins so many other bowlers who have had an effect on the younger shooters. He had a bad accident years ago and struggled with it for a long time. He was hospitalized in Brainerd for a time and he seemed so surprised that we would drive that far to see him. He was loved so much more than he knew and we will miss him.
Chris Holm was a second generation “Beach Boy” on the softball field, although we had become the Aitkin Lanes team before he joined the team. His dad Merrill played with us for years and when Chris was old enough he and his brother Eric were on the team. It was more like a family back then in the heyday of softball in Minnesota. Chris lost his life at just 44 and will be missed by a large family.
As the fall sports season approaches, word comes down that the Aitkin Gobblers are looking for a new head coach for girls basketball and for the girls softball team as well.
Former coach Donovan Daiker has resigned from both positions and you can apply at www.isd1.org. You can also contact Activities Director Alex White at 218-927-2115.
