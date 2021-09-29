Well folks, I walked out the door on a Thursday morning in Dyersville, Iowa, recently and was greeted by a “sun so bright that it hurt your eyes to look at it.”
I knew I was in the right place as I stepped on the “Field of Dreams” because a feeling came over me, as a baseball player and fan I knew exactly what that feeling was.
A calm came over me and it is hard to explain unless you’ve been there. It’s just a cornfield in Iowa, but it’s so much more. Yeah, it was the location of a famous movie starring Kevin Costner, but for an old second baseman it became an experience of a lifetime. I stood where a second baseman would stand, I stepped on third base and I toed the rubber on the mound and remembered Coach Bob Emerson giving me my first opportunity to pitch in a high school game at Woock Field 54 years ago. I stood at the plate in the batters’ box and recalled digging in and driving a double off the wall in right center in my final high school at-bat. I wandered around to left center field where I recalled Loren Watson driving a double over the outfielder’s head and knocking in the winning run against C-I after I had booted a grounder, allowing the tying run to score in the top of the seventh inning.
My wife took so many pictures. I kept saying it’s just a corn field in Iowa, but it became so much more than that. I got a chill as I walked out of the 7-foot tall corn onto the field. Then I sat on the first base bleachers and thought of Terrance Mann, played by James Earl Jones, saying, “People will come, Ray, people will most definitely come,” in the movie and I knew that I would have to “go the distance.” I looked out to right field and as if in a dream I saw the ghosts of baseball players past slowly make their way out of the corn.
Like a wide-eyed child I said the names out loud, Connie Lueck, Bill Cline, Donnie Burt, “Shanks” Davies, the Howard boys, “Big Stew”, the Watson boys and the Holms, “Wheaties” Wallin, Frank and PeeWee Thompson, Dale Brown, Bruce McComas and Louie Eich. Jones was right, “The memories were so thick I had to brush them away from my face. It was as if I had dipped myself in magic waters.” I hadn’t played catch with my dad for over 50 years, but at that moment, I wished he was there too.
For a couple of hours it was “perfect,” a Disneyland for baseball fans if you will. My wife enjoyed it as well and at one point told me, “Look at the people here and listen to the kids, nobody is talking about world problems or COVID-19, they are all enjoying the experience. It is just a cornfield in Iowa, I kept saying and wondered why it’s so special.
I know now why it means so much. It’s a place that you become young again, at least for a little while. Politics, disease and crime don’t exist and only baseball is played here. Is it heaven? No, it’s Iowa but for two visitors from Minnesota it was absolutely “perfect.”
If you love baseball you have to go, it will change you, believe me!
