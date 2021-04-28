Well folks, you might say that Wyatt Sanford, Aitkin Gobbler Class of 2017, ended up making the best of his brother’s situation after finishing his athletic career at Dakota State.
The twins and former Gobblers played some great football the past four years, a fact that Sanford explains almost didn’t happen.
“My brother Jeb was getting a lot of looks from college coaches, more than I was for sure, but when he went out to Dakota State and they found out he had a brother, they offered me a chance to play too,” he said.
Wyatt certainly made the best of his chance, as he played four years and was recently named to the 2021 National Football Foundation Honor Society – one of only 53 athletes named in the NAIA Division, an honor he is very proud of.
“I knew that my after football life was important and I got my degree in elementary education and kept things in perspective,” Wyatt said. “I have been student teaching at Garfield Elementary in Brainerd and really enjoying it. I also have been assisting the Brainerd Warrior baseball team this spring and that has been fun as well. I think the Brainerd Lakes area is one of the greatest places on Earth and it’s nice to be closer to home.”
Wyatt had some great stats at DSU and was named an Athletic Scholar and All-Conference Defensive Back his junior and senior years and Academic All-Conference his last three years. His stats included ten interceptions over his career and 125 tackles.
He was surprised with the NFFHS announcement.
“I didn’t even know I was up for it so that’s pretty cool, I just wanted to get a good education and play some football in that order and after that whatever happens, happens,” he said.
It was great to talk to Wyatt about his plans for the future and how he put education at the top of the list followed closely by athletics.
He is an inspiration to future Gobblers and the three-sport athlete at Aitkin has proven you can do whatever you set your mind to do.
Congratulations, young man. Maybe we’ll see you on the sidelines coaching for the Gobblers someday!
