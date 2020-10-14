Well folks, I have been walking into the Aitkin High School gym for the better part of 45 years and there have been big crowds, standing room only type, and I have walked in when there were maybe a half dozen parents, like the consolation round of the quarterbacks tourney when Aitkin wasn’t playing until later that day.
I think walking in the gym last Thursday was probably the weirdest I have ever felt taking that stroll. It has been a different fall for sports, as you well know, but it felt great to see fans in the stands again – albeit a light crowd due to restrictions, but fans nevertheless.
I loved seeing athletes competing again against other teams and fans being able to cheer them on. I saw lots of masks of course – a fact that people have to realize if they are going to be allowed back in the gym. I am happy to admit that it was a special moment when the Aitkin Color Guard, made up of American Legion and VFW members made its entrance.
What that means to me is that things are getting a little bit back to the way it used to be. Will it ever be the same again? Who knows, but we have to take our little victories as we get them and enjoy what we can.
The smiles on the faces of the volleyball players on both sides were hard to miss. They just want to play, do what they love and who can blame them for that? Alex White, the activites director at AHS, was running around like crazy.
He just wants to do things right and make it enjoyable for everyone involved. He has a tough job right now with restrictions and how many people can be there and at the football field – and how to enforce that and keep people happy. He’s doing a good job, guys like him haven’t had to go through this experience before, they take every day as it comes. As far as the rest of us are concerned, we do that too and sometimes we get to do what we love to do as well, watch young athletes compete.
Win or lose, it matters, but maybe not as much as it did before. Hang in there folks, it’s getting better.
