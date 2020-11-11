Well folks, here is a riddle to start your week. What has a grade point average of over 3.85, is a proven role model and is a team captain in football, wrestling and baseball?
The answer is this year’s Heisman High School Scholarship winner for Aitkin High School, Hunter Hills. Hunter is the son of Greg and Cindi Hills and although he didn’t advance in the scholarship hunt, the area is very proud of what he has done during his high school career.
The contest, sponsored by Acceptance Insurance, rewards athletes who participate in at least one of the 48 school-sponsored sports recognized by the National Federation of High School Sports. One male and one female from each state moves on to the national competition.
Aitkin Gobbler football coach Alan Hills had some thoughts about Hunter.
“Hunter is one of our real leaders. He’s like an extra coach on the field. He has a great football IQ and is a savvy player. He leads not only the offensive line but the entire team. A great kid and one of our senior co-captains,” he said.
The bowling season has been on hold for the last week or so because of the Covid-19 situation but the first perfect game and 80” series has been recorded and both of those belong to Jarred Burman.
Burman tossed his 300 a couple of weeks ago and then rolled an 803 a week later. Neither score is a surprise to me. Jarred has been quite a bowler for some time. Nice shooting, big guy. Aitkin Lanes owner Christina Harmon closed the bowling alley down recently because of a positive test and then took it upon herself to get most of her staff tested.
She will reopen when she is absolutely sure it is safe for her customers. Let’s hope the bowlers can get back to action soon.
