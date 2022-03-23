Well folks, it’s March Madness and all the teams in the field started last week hoping that they would be the “Cinderella” team of 2022.
So many teams that might not belong in the field made their way into it and, as always, there are going to be upsets, just ask Kentucky who lost to the St. Peter Peacocks in the opening round.
The Peacocks have an unusual name of course but so do a lot of teams, such as the Spartans, the Trojans, the Blue Jays, the Dons, the Ramblers and my all-time favorite, the Murray State Racers.
You gotta love this tourney if you love basketball and the ladies event is no exception. It’s a great time of the year for me and my wife gets a lot of reading done.
This year’s womens NCAA has a little extra flavor for me since Duluth- Marshall graduate Gianna Kneepkens is playing for the Utah “Utes” and won the opener against Arkansas last week.
I chatted with “G” prior to that game and she has had an exciting season being named to the All-Pac 12 Team as a freshman, “It’s been awesome, very tough but my coaches and teammates have been great. I didn’t really know what to expect but once the season got going I just played my game and it’s worked out great. Balancing basketball and school is hard for any athlete in college but they make time for us so we can keep up. The NCAA is so great because you get to play other teams after playing so many Pac 12 teams during the season.”
Gianna scored in double figures in the opening win over the Razorbacks and they played Texas this past Sunday to end their season just short of the “Sweet Sixteen.”
Gianna isn’t the only Minnesota native in the tourney, of course, but I was lucky enough to make contact with her to talk about her season. She is currently fourth all-time in scoring in Minnesota, finishing her career with 3,704 points.
Last week was the Girls State Tournament as well and although we know who the best player in central Minnesota is, there are a number of great young ladies in this state.
Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy, is something else as just an eighth grader, (sound familiar) and she is just one example.
I have hardly ever seen so many great basketball players in a single state tourney. It’s been fun to watch. They haven’t gone unnoticed either, the Gophers have had a great recruiting year gathering up four Minnesota seniors who are all in the top 55 in the country. Maybe their results in the coming years will be better. The top recruit and the ninth best in the nation, Maya Nnaji, of course, is heading for Arizona.
It’s a great month for high school and college basketball and don’t forget the boys take the hard court this week for their State Tourney. My remote is getting a workout and, yes, my wife is still reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.