Well folks, we have lots to talk about this week, some good, some bad and just some news.
Alex White, who took over the activities director position just before the pandemic hit has decided to move on and I have to admit it is a step up for him as he will take over the same position at Hermantown schools starting in July. It took a little time to get his feet wet, but when it all shakes out he did a nice job at Aitkin. He faced a lot of problems most people didn’t have to in his tenure here and he worked hard to make sure things went as well as possible. I’ll miss him and thank him for all the help he gave me over the past years and wish him the best of luck as a “Hawk.”
There is lots of good news out of Northwestern in the Twin Cities as seasons end and also continue for three former Gobbler athletes. Joel Fremling had an unbeaten season for the Eagles on the tennis court, going 8-0 in singles competition and 2-0 in doubles play. He had a great season and also received the UMAC Sportsmanship Award for 2022. His team lost in the UMAC tournament finals and finished 20-7 for the season. Meanwhile, the season is also over for Ally Ehnstrom who finished her freshman season on the softball team hitting .385 and knocking in three runs. Her team lost in the NCAA Regional by scores of 2-1 and 2-0 in the championship finals. Ally also received the UMAC Sportsmanship Award and was described as a “great competitor and teammate who embodies what it means to compete with purpose.” Last, but not least, the season is still going for Sam Peterson who has had a tremendous season on the diamond. The infielder, in his final season as an Eagle, hit a whopping .415, started all 35 games, had 51 hits, 13 doubles, eight home runs, scored 33 runs and knocked in 38 runs. He was named to the All-Region First Team and is waiting for the NCAA Division III regional this week. How exciting to see these former Gobblers doing so well and don’t worry, we’ll check in on the rest of the former Gobblers next week.
The sad news of this week comes with the news of the passing of a good friend of a lot of us. Kim Gruhlke was a 1996 graduate of Aitkin and the mother of Kendra and Kaelynn. We bowled with Kim for many years on Sunday nights and at state tournaments and she was always so much fun. She is the only one who called me “John-Boy” every time she saw me. She was a great supporter of Gobbler sports and I can still see her across the court from me watching Kendra playing basketball at Aitkin High School.
We will miss you “Bounder,” rest easy sweetheart, we’ll take things from here.
