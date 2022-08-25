Well folks, the fall sports season is underway and the Gobbler tennis team has matches already under their belt with the Aitkin Invitational coming up on Friday.
That would normally be the first chance for local fans to watch the ladies get the home season started but that may not happen.
I received an email from Gobbler Coach Jen Waldorf with the schedule for the day’s events and was disappointed to see what it looked like.
The number one, two and three singles and number one and two doubles will be played at the courts in Crosby-Ironton next to the school and only the number four singles and third and fourth doubles will be played at the courts in Aitkin.
This may be the case for more home matches for Aitkin this season and beyond since the local courts are in such poor shape.
I outlined with pictures last year about the cuts and gouges and other such damage to the courts and our immediate need to get them fixed. Hundreds of thousands of dollars will probably be needed to get them back into playing shape not to mention the posts that hold the fencing up.
It’s rough to see one of our programs have their home court in such disrepair, I know that there is no money available to do the needed repairs. We would have to win the lottery to get anything done in short order and everyone knows that but Waldorf has been in contact with the United States Tennis Association seeking some help. It may be coming in September. We will fill you in when more information is available on how you might be able to help.
This is a great program that has seen many players advance to the State Tournament over the years, girls and boys and has also had a number of outstanding coaches.
Don Hagestuen and Byron Johnson got the girls program started and watched over its infancy and would be sad to see how the courts have been allowed to fall apart before our very eyes.
I urge you to go over and take a look at the damage on the courts. I was shocked to see what has happened. I don’t blame Waldorf for not wanting her kids to play on some of the courts. Believe me it’s an accident waiting to happen, whether it be high school players or adults who use the courts. Please keep that thought in mind!
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
