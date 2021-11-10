Well folks, this week we celebrate Veterans Day. It’s always a special day in our country.
Although we should celebrate our veterans every day, it’s great that America has set aside a day to remember those who served in the United States military and were honorably discharged.
This week I wish to honor a special person who not only served in the Marines and served in Vietnam but returned to become one of the most beloved teachers in our public school history. He is probably the most humble man I have known and despite his heroism serving with the American Beauty Recon Patrol in June of 1969 he remains that way today. His story is well-known but not many remember what a great athlete he was as a Gobbler from the class of 1967. He was very tough on the gridiron and a pretty good wrestler as well and gave back in that aspect of his life later serving as an assistant for many years in the Gobbler wrestling program. He will not remind people that he finally received a Purple Heart 20 years ago this past May because that’s not who he is. After some paperwork errors were corrected he received his award in the annual Memorial Day program at Lakeview Cemetery in 2001. He might not talk about it, but I can and am proud to do so.
Bob Lake is a great friend, classmate and outstanding member of the Aitkin community. He is but one of many who served over the years that we celebrate this week. He is a special human being, not just for what he did as a Marine, but for what he continues to do today, making sure that those who deserve it, are not forgotten.
Hero is a term that is thrown around pretty randomly these days, but the term fits perfectly for Bob and the others that we celebrate on Veterans Day. They served a country that didn’t always welcome them home, but they served it anyway and continue to keep our country free.
Bob, I am proud to call you a friend and the Aitkin area will always be grateful for your service and all those from the area, some that gave their lives, the “ultimate sacrifice” if you will. Happy Veterans Day to all and we salute you!
