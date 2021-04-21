Well folks, it’s a little after 10 in the morning and as I look out the front window I see a familiar character coming around the corner of Second St. and 17th Ave.
Dressed in his cargo shorts and T-shirt putting in his couple miles of walking as the doctor told him to do. I went out the front door and greeted him. We talked about the Twins or bowling and how many 10 pins he left in league that week, any number of topics. We chatted for 10 minutes and he was on his way.
I won’t see that character this summer and there won’t be any more 10 pins left after my long-time friend, in bowling and in life, Stan Van Epps passed away on April 14 at his home in Aitkin. I have known Stan for over 40 years and he showed up playing softball and then on the bowling lanes. He spent some time at my in-laws as well being he was a lonely single guy who worked for the Department of Natural Resources.
Stan would never admit it but he had a crush on my wife and they had a great friendship through the years especially when it came to bowling. When the two of them would bowl each other on the Monday night league it was always a big battle.
I would guess Barb came out on the better side of that matchup most of the time, but Stan always left more 10 pins and that was his excuse. Still, he couldn’t wait to tell me about the latest battle when we met up in front of the house, his version at least.
Along the way, Stan picked up a family that loved him like they had known him their entire life. He was a good father and then grandfather, a guy who would travel the miles to watch his grandkids in action during their athletic careers.
Sometimes, he would drive the two and a half hours to Two Harbors just to say hello because that was the kind of guy he was.
He chatted with my wife just three weeks ago and told her he was giving up his bowling after all these years. I know it was a tough decision because those were his nights out, something he had loved so much.
Stan was a one-of-a-kind, one of those unforgettable people you meet in your life. His family will miss him and the town of Aitkin is filled with friends who will miss him as well. We see people every day and don’t think about it, we need to change that. I looked forward to those mid-morning visits with Stan but I didn’t realize how much until last week.
There are no solid 10s in Heaven, my friend. Enjoy and rest well.
