Well folks, I lost a broadcasting brother last week with the death of Bill Stimac who was the “Voice of the Gobblers” for more than a decade in the new millenium.
He was a different kind of broadcaster than I was, but we both had the passion for Aitkin Gobbler athletics. I went to school in the Cities for radio and he went to school to do a much more important job, teaching the young people in Remer.
We shared a very similar dream though, we both wanted to do play-by-play sports.
I spent 23 years living out my dream and he took over that spot in 2005 after teaching for 35 years. He had lost a daughter, Kelli, along the way and loved his wife, Joyce, who was one of the Bender twins that graduated from Aitkin and who were descendants of Baseball Hall of Famer Chief Bender.
Joyce passed away in 2005 and shortly after, Bill revealed his lifelong dream and began his second career.
He soon became a fan favorite and loved every minute of it. He wasn’t the most technically perfect announcer and I shared many times with him to tell the score more often, but he usually got caught up in the excitement himself and forgot.
He started giving players nicknames and brought us such monikers as “Gobbler Nation” and the “Big Red Machine” among others.
He was beloved by his listeners and always had that goofy smile. I shared the booth with him at the 2014 State Baseball Tournament and although it was wonderful, I always felt bad because he had followed the Gobblers all season and I was brought in to help him just for the State Tourney. We still had a blast and enjoyed each others company.
Bill was a special guy who loved his work and enjoyed following the kids and their athletic exploits. He also had a special love for God and was a big part of his church in Garrison.
I will miss the character that was Bill Stimac and his own words say it best, “The Lord has blessed me in many ways. I’ve waited 60 years to be on the radio and I love it.”
Bill, I bet there’s a game in Heaven waiting for the announcer to show up. Get to it my friend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.