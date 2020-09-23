Well folks, this Saturday we will honor one of Aitkin’s finest, a guy that has been in town since the 1960s, teaching and coaching, and affecting students’ lives along the way.
He and his wife Sonja raised their family here and became well-known and revered members of the Aitkin community.
I am speaking, of course, of Don Hagestuen, who helped start the Aitkin girls’ tennis program and led the way from 1974 through 1983.
If you talk to any of his former players they will tell you he treated them like family and the one thing they all mention is the after-season party always hosted by the Hagestuens. Don was competitive, don’t get me wrong, but he always wanted the girls to enjoy the game as they learned. The wins and losses were not the most important thing.
I met Don when I was still in high school and as I moved on to cover sports for the radio station we got better aquainted as he called in scores after every match so I would have them for the morning sports.
He always apologized for calling late but it didn’t matter, it was great to listen to him talk about his girls and their matches. We will honor him in one of the best ways possible this week, by officially naming the Aitkin High School tennis courts “The Don Hagestuen Tennis Center.”
The beautiful sign will be unveiled Saturday at 11 a.m. at the courts and we hope many of his alumni will come to help him celebrate. Bunny Dotzler has been a wonderful help getting things going for the event, and we couldn’t have done it without her. She has contacted all of his former players to let them know what was happening.
We have a surprise or two in store for those attending as well, so we hope you can come down and enjoy the day with us. Bring a lawn chair – water and cookies will be provided and Covid-19 restrictions will be observed.
Just in case of inclement weather the Aitkin American Legion has graciously offered space for us to hold the ceremony.
A big thanks to the Aitkin School Board for helping us get the OK to do this and the City of Aitkin for its help as well. It will be a wonderful day, rain or shine, so make plans to join us Saturday. The Don Hagestuen Tennis Center is about to become a reality!
