Well folks, everybody knows the names of Don Hasselius, Jason Math and Noah Landrus. But do you know the name Madelyn Strohmayer?
I know some of you do but after this weekend a lot more are going to know the name because she is participating in the First MSHSL Minnesota Girls Wrestling State Tournament. This is the inaugural tourney for Minnesota and the Aitkin Gobblers have a young lady in the final four of the 114 pound weight class. Her name is Madelyn Strohmayer and she is excited about her opportunity, “I’ve wrestled two of the other three girls and so I think I have a pretty good chance. I beat Lanna Walter of Sauk Center in the Section final last week.”
Madelyn isn’t exactly a rookie in the wrestling wars, “I’ve been wrestling since fifth grade, I took a year off to be a manager but picked it up again and I love it. I’ve wrestled a guy once this year and beat him but I’m excited that girls have a chance now in their own tournament.”
Coach Larry Liljenquist likes her chances as well, “She works as hard as anybody in practice. The guys don’t show her any mercy but she holds her own. She has earned her position and does everything the guys do. She is very coachable and has great technique. She had her first chance at the “Rumble on the Red” and she has really embraced the opportunity. I actually had a meeting recently to determine the interest in a girls wrestling team and had eight girls attend. Having someone like Maddi is going to help start a girls wrestling team in Aitkin. It’s a big step for the high school league to endorse the sport for girls.
Even a multi-time Hall of Fame wrestler and coach like Noel Bailey is impressed, “You bet I’ve seen her, I follow her wherever she wrestles. She is a fantastic young lady who can kick your butt if you go out on the mat with her.”
Madelyn let me in on her strategy, “I don’t look at guys as being any different, they are stronger but girls are more flexible.” She is wrestling-wise beyond her years so don’t bet against her this weekend as she takes on the other three girls in her class. You just might be mentioning her name along side of Don, Jason and Noah, the three Gobbler boys who have won State titles for the Gobblers.
The sophomore, who by the way is the first girl at Aitkin to score points in the pole vault event in a track meet, has all the tools and knows how to use them.
Opportunity has come knocking and this young lady is ready to kick the door down! I wouldn’t want to be on the other side.
