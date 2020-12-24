Well folks, I found it interesting last week when Major League Baseball made the decision to refer to the Negro Leagues that played the game since the 1880s to major league.
That means that some of the later MLB players who started playing the game in the Negro Leagues will have some of their stats moved into their MLB totals. I know that it might be a bit confusing but basically Satchel Paige will add about 150 pitching wins to the total he had in his later years. Willie Mays will add a few hits to his total and so on and so forth, I think you get the picture now.
It’s funny that this happened now because one of the presents I bought for myself this Christmas was a baseball card set of the Negro League players. It includes a couple hundred cards of such greats as Jackie Robinson, Josh Gibson, Buck O’Neil, Brainerd’s own Chief Bender, Cool Papa Bell, Paige and so many others. They are in a three-ring binder now and sitting amongst my other memorabilia. I had the idea after watching Ken Burns Baseball series for the umpteenth time and I concentrated on the early days of baseball and the Negro Leagues. They were so good and many moved to the majors after Jackie Robinson signed but many were past their prime and fans never really got to see how good they were.
I am glad to see that the major leagues of today are recognizing the past and including these great baseball players in 2020. It’s one of few good things that has happened in sports this year and one that has been a long time coming.
I am happy to announce that I have made it to another birthday this week (Dec. 24) and that 71 will arrive soon. The past year has been chaotic at times as you well know and I guess I’m like everyone else, taking things one day at a time. We continue to miss high school sports and hope to have some kind of season starting in January. I sure miss hearing the basketballs hitting the hoop and the dance team hitting the floor and refs slapping the wrestling mats.
We can only hope that when 2021 gets here it will be much more positive.
Merry Christmas everyone and thanks for another year of reading this column, you are truly appreciated!
