Well, folks, the Don Hagestuen Tennis Center is getting a facelift.
The Aitkin School Board recently OK’d the funds to build seven new courts at the current location west of Veterans Field.
Superintendent Dan Stifter gave me the lowdown, “We will completely redo the courts, remove old concrete and replace 3 feet of fill for a new base. We will go from five to seven courts. Each high school meet has seven individual or doubles matches so seven courts will accommodate that.”
I asked Stifter about the cost, “Tennis courts with lighting and fencing is estimated at $800,000, with other expenses such as survey work, soil boring, permitting etc. will cost around $30,000 and design and project fees coming in around $85,000.”
Gobbler tennis coach Jen Waldorf is excited about the project, “It’s fabulous, it will be something we can all be proud of. We all like to be proud of our facilities and I think this will really help our program. It should help get our numbers back up and as we all know we love to play on the home court and this year we haven’t been able to do that. We’ve gotten nearly over 30 years out of a court system that should last 20 years, so I think we’ve gotten our moneys worth. It’s time for this to happen. We will be able to host tournaments with our new courts, that’s big and I think it’s a huge addition for our tennis program. I applaud the board on getting this job done.”
Stifter concluded, “If everything goes well and according to plan we hope to be able to use the new tennis courts by Labor Day.”
I’m looking forward to this project and when it gets finished it will be a tennis facility that the entire community can be proud of, especially that guy that’s cheering us on from above, yeah I think Don will be pretty proud of this effort!
