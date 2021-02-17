Well folks, I would like to tell you that I am very thankful every time I can walk into a gym this year since Covid-19 has taken over our lives.
I know that space is limited and only a select few are allowed into events throughout Minnesota. Parents are at the top of the list, of course, and that’s to be expected. A few of the visiting team fans are also able to watch their sons and daughters in action. That is not the rule at every school but it is how it works at Aitkin High School.
I think that most would agree that, this year, it really is a break to see our teams play on a regular basis and along with that come some responsibilities on our part. We must respect the 6-foot rule between families, wear our masks and perhaps, above all, we must observe even more sportsmanship than in a regular year. I have seen the latter more so this season at nearly every game I have attended.
Last Thursday’s boys game against Park Rapids may be the exception. I have defended the student body many times in my 50-plus years of reporting and I am doing that again this week. We had several young men who used the term “airball” many times referring to a Panther player who had fired up a couple of shots that missed the hoop entirely.
They didn’t mention the player nor his number and that is an important fact to remember. I think that cheering and giving the “Bronx cheer,” if you will, is part of the home court advantage. On the other side of the coin it was not well received by the opposing fans and that’s to be expected.
We live with it on the road, they live with it at “our house.” It’s part of the game. Our kids have lost a lot this past year, let them have a little fun. Now the “mask” mandate is another thing. I would guess that somewhere around 98% of the basketball players pull the mask down from time to time to catch a bigger breath. When I see adults yelling at players on the court and calling them by name to pull up their masks, that crosses the line.
You are required to wear a mask inside the school and that is just how it is. Now I may not agree with the mandate of wearing a mask while competing. I know it has to happen at this time and place. But not in any high school gym is it okay for an adult to challenge a young man who is cheering for his team and defending his right to do so.
We all have to remember that attending these games is a privilege not a right this season and we should all be a little more cognizant of that fact. This incident happened in the later stages of the game so I respect activities director Alex White and his attempt to quiet the kids to diffuse the situation as the game neared conclusion.
Let’s all try to enjoy the games the rest of the season and respect the fact that we get to do so. I look forward to the day when we can fill the gyms again.
