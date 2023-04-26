‘My heart was broken seeing him in pain …’

Well folks, we all know that injuries in high school sports happen. It’s a fact of life and we all know someone that has been injured and lost an athletic season.
We’ve had some injuries in Aitkin in the last seven months but two of them stand out to me.
Zack Ehnstrom broke both bones in his leg ending his football season and ultimately costing him his senior hockey season as well. He has returned for the baseball season and is ready to complete his Gobbler athletic career.
John McGuire tore his MCL in football and was looking forward to winding up his Gobbler career on the diamond alongside Zack. That ended April 13 when he cut off a ball headed for the gap and tore the ligaments in his knee. Season over-career over.
We all feel for the parents when their player gets injured but few know the heartache that moms feel when their child goes down.
Jenny McGuire knows all too well, “There is nothing worse than seeing your child in pain, but to know that the physical pain is only part of it, is heartbreaking. John lives for baseball and has been looking forward to this season for months, that’s what makes this injury so hard to take. Taking care of his physical needs and keeping his emotional needs in mind can be overwhelming. He has been a rockstar through everything but I know it hurts.”
Jen Ehnstrom understands exactly what Jenny is talking about, “We were all crushed to see Johnny go down, it was just as painful for us. Jenny and I hugged and cried as we watched him being helped off the field.”
Jen has known the pain since October when her son Zack hit the ground, “First it was, I hope it’s not serious to, I hope he can play hockey and baseball. My heart was broken seeing him lying there in so much pain. I just thought, why is this happening to him after all the extra hours of driving, skating, lifting and hitting, all to get to his senior year. Then my thoughts went to how much he’s going to need Jesus, us, our family and our community to help get him through this. The unending support touched all of us.”
Jenny echoed that last thought, “We have been incredibly humbled by the support of the community, they have been amazing”.
You see, this is what mothers do. The dads, for the most part, teach the boys how to play sports and the moms pick up the pieces when injuries happen. They are the ones just in back of the action, softly shedding tears that nobody sees. After all, that’s her little boy out there because that will always be her little boy.
For Zack and Jen the season will continue for another month or so, but for John and Jenny it is all over and that makes it a much more sad time for them. They know the sun will come up again and this has been just another chapter in life.
Injuries happen, kids get hurt and moms are always there with a smile and a band-aid. That’s how life works!
