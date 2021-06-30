Well folks, Father Ben Hadrich and Thomas Miller couldn’t be two more different people.
They came together at Grandma’s 5K on June 18 in Duluth.
The former is a past McGregor Mercs cross-country runner and many-time marathon participant and Thomas, an Aitkin resident, is the area’s biggest Vikings fan.
Father Ben is also a survivor of two strokes since 2015, the last one keeping him from running in the full marathon this year.
He was running a marathon in International Falls when he felt sick and eventually spent many months in rehab. Nine months later, he was running a marathon again and getting his life back on track.
In September 2020 another major stroke happened and life changed again.
“Now I’m running a new kind of marathon,” he explained, “but I am still able to help people at St. Mary’s of the Sea Catholic Church in Duluth, hearing confessions and doing many of my other duties. I am able to work out there and am trying to get my body back in shape and so when I decided to try to tackle the 5K, my good friend, Brett Hauer, and my dad encouraged me to try walking it. I thought, why not?
“So we started walking three miles to see if I could do that and I could,” he added. “After consulting with race officials I was in.”
He finished last with a time of 2:29 but felt a sense of accomplishment that he was really on the road back.
Miller meanwhile, well known in the Aitkin area, watched in 2019 as his brother Christopher ran the marathon.
“I wanted to do that like he did,” Thomas said.
One of his mentors, Lee Englund, knew he would have to make some changes.
“I told Thomas he would have to lose some weight and exercise if he was going to do the 5K,” she explained. “He got down to 240 from 300 pounds but then Covid-19 hit and there was no race in 2020.
“He was disappointed and didn’t understand why he couldn’t race but finally resigned himself to get ready for 2021,” she added. “We got there early and brought a couple of cheerleaders and away he went.”
Miller finished in a time of 47:58. When he approached the finish line and the announcer said, “And here comes Thomas Miller from Aitkin,” he found Englund.
“He found me and said, ‘Lee, I did it, I am so happy’ as tears rolled down his cheek,” she said. “What a moment for my longtime friend!”
Father Ben has kept a positive attitude throughout his last six years and knows that God has a purpose for him.
“I continue to recover each day and believe that God has me on a different kind of marathon now and I am so happy to be able to help people on a regular basis,” he explained. “I hope to run again and hopefully drive again because that would give me the independence that I miss at this point. I call my two health issues my ‘Strokes of Gratitude’ because it showed me that no matter what happens we should be thankful for what we have and try to do our best in life.”
There is no doubt in my mind that both Father Ben and Thomas are making the most of what they have been given. I guess I found out that it’s not that far from 47:58 to 2:29 after all. Thanks for your courage gentlemen, keep up the good work!
