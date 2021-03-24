Well folks, this week I would like to start by saying a big congratulations to all the high school athletes in the area and their coaches for getting through their seasons with everything they have had to deal with.
Hopefully, our student-athletes will never have to suffer through another year like this one again.
They have dealt with Covid-19 interruptions, masks, short seasons and more – and still have done us proud and dug deep to perform well. Thanks for at least giving us something to watch over the winter season. Let’s move on to spring and some outdoor activity.
The bottom line is that at least they had a season and that’s what we are most happy for.
We do have to mention that not quite everybody is finished with their winter season. This week, Aitkin Gobbler Marshall Larson heads to the Minnesota State High School League State Wrestling Tournament, hoping to reach the podium again.
He won the section title last week at Cass Lake-Bena and advances to the round of eight this week. He has had another great year, so good luck this week young man.
The Northern Lakes Lightning is preparing for its section championship game with Monticello on March 25, and after the two teams battled in a 4-3 Moose win earlier this month, the title tilt shapes up to be a great one. Both have outstanding goaltenders and explosive offensive attacks.
Caiden Kjelstrom has had a super season, scoring 20 goals with 22 assists and Hunter Nybakken has 19 goals and 19 assists to lead the Lightning offense.
Owen Miller has been great on defense and Adler Hoagland has been strong in goal with a record of 13-2 and a goals against average of 2.19. The Lightning are scoring almost six goals a game.
This is a total team though and the fact that they wear teams down is a testament to how deep they are on their roster. A win this week would be the biggest in its history and a first trip to the state hockey tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.