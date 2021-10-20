Well folks, the final week of the regular football season is here and the Aitkin Gobblers will try to end it with a win at home against Hibbing.
Aitkin has dropped its last two games, including the 14-12 game to Esko last week – a defeat that moved them out of a chance for the top seed in the Minnesota State High School League Section 7AAA playoffs. A win against the Bluejackets should keep the locals in the No. 2 spot and an opening round home game at Veterans Field. The last two games, arguably against their toughest opponents on the schedule, certainly woke the Gobblers up and reminded them that they have to play their best every week – not that they haven’t worked hard and played hard but mistakes at this stage of the season are costly and coach Alan Hills knows that and they are working hard to correct those mistakes this week.
This team can play with anybody in the Section and their opponents know that as well. Hibbing has only one win on the season so Aitkin will be the favorite. It’s time to gain some momentum heading into next week’s first round of section play. Look for a great effort Wednesday in the season finale.
Aitkin County has a pair of nine-man teams that are on opposite ends of the spectrum this season. The McGregor Mercs have finished the regular season and did so on a five-game skid after splitting their first two games of the season so they finish at 1-6.
Meanwhile the Hill City/Northland Storm have won six straight after being pounded in the season opener by Mountain Iron/Buhl 74-6.
The Storm closes out against Ogilvie in Remer Wednesday hoping to finish 7-1. It’s been an interesting season for both teams and they head for the playoffs soon as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.