Well folks, the world of sports collectibles is really another world altogether.
I have been collecting “stuff” for decades and I think most people would think I’m crazy for some of the things I have accumulated.
I should tell you right here that many of the things that I have are not very valuable to anybody but me. I started grabbing bobbleheads years ago and have lots of Twins “bobbles” but I also have two from the age of women’s baseball per the Rockford Peaches and the Racine Belles from the movie “A League of Our Own.”
I also have two Sid Hartman bobbleheads and a pair of Goldie Gophers. Several Lou Gehrig statues dot my display since he is my favorite player of all time and also a replica of his Hall of Fame plaque. I have many photos, including one with Kent Hrbek and Tim Laudner and Twins legendary broadcaster Herb Carneal.
I have pics with Calvin Griffith, the old Twins owner and “Mean Gene” Okerlund and autographed pictures of John Gagliardi and Pat Summitt, two of the greatest college coaches of all time. A bobblehead and autograph of the great Gordie Howe also has a prominent place in the loft. I have a picture autographed by the longtime Twins first base coach Wayne Terwilliger who played with Jackie Robinson and an autographed baseball personally signed by Bert Blyleven.
One of the greatest pics for me is a picture taken as I interviewed George Brett in the visitors dugout at the old Metropolitan Stadium, taken by “Pork” Nentl. That’s a big one for me for both the reasons I mentioned.
As you can see, most of these “treasures” mean a lot, but only to me, so that makes them collectible but not to anybody else.
I recently started collecting replica World Series rings and added the 1927 Yankees, the 1965 Dodgers and the 1987 and 1991 Twins to my collection along with many others. Please note that you can buy these replicas online for $20 so as far as jewelry they are not valuable at all, but in my mind, they are priceless. Unlike many collectors, I collect for me and not for resale later on. I think that makes it more fun. The “oddities” make it more fun as well. Who else would look for the things I do?
Sports memorabilia is a multi-billion dollar industry, but not to me. Twenty bucks at a time is all I need. Give it a try.
