Well folks, I admit I was looking forward to the Field of Dreams baseball game last week in Dyersville, Iowa, and I didn’t care who the teams were.
It happened to be the Yankees and the White Sox, but when they walked through the corn stalks onto the newly built field it didn’t matter if it was the Yankees, the Aitkin Stags or the Aitkin Gobblers, they were walking onto a baseball field and history was about to be made.
Iowa has never had a live major league baseball game and what better place to make it happen? So many memories came flooding back to me, some from the actual movie, others from my own baseball life that started on our “field of dreams,” the old sawdust pile that stood where Aitkin Pet and Farm sits today.
There were no corn stalks on the sawdust pile but we stepped onto the field like it was a real park. We put up posts and string for a fence and lined the field with a bag of lime from the local lumber yard that we carried down to the field on our bikes. It was $5 a bag.
But as the White Sox and Yankees walked onto the field last week, it wasn’t about salaries, free agency or advertising dollars. It was about baseball, just like it was for us so many years ago. Someone said as they walked onto the field that if you stop you will have your own moment, just yours, and I believe it.
We had our moments on the old sawdust pile when we were kids and we know what it was like so believe me when I tell you, it didn’t matter if it was Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner and Jose Abreu, or if it was Bill Cline, Connie Lueck and Al Westerlund or it was John Woodrow, Rick Zimmerman and “Pork” Nentl, the walk through the corn stalks was to play baseball and it is just that simple.
“If you build it he will come,” and we did whether it was Dyersville, Woock Field or the old sawdust pile. The network that brought the world the game last week did a fantastic job,;music, memories and Kevin Costner added so much to the broadcast. Dyersville is at the top of the bucket list for me and has been for a while.
I’ve made the pilgrimage to Cooperstown and now I have to get to Iowa. I have to feel the sensation of walking through the corn onto the field and have my own “field of dreams” moment. The line from the movie from James Earl Jones tells us “Baseball reminds us of all that was once good and it could be again.” I have to be there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.